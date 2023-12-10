Javian McCollum scores 20, #19 Oklahoma beats Arkansas 79-70 in Crimson & Cardinal Classic

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead undefeated No. 19 Oklahoma to a 79-70 victory over Arkansas in the third annual Crimson & Cardinal Classic on Saturday.

Otega Oweh scored 14 points, Rivaldo Sores added 13 points and seven rebounds and Milos Uzan finished with 11 points for Oklahoma (9-0), which won by nine-or-more points for the eighth time this season.

Khalif Battle led the Razorbacks (6-4) with 13 points. Jeremiah Davenport scored 12 points.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was ejected from the game with 15:50 remaining after being called for two technical fouls for arguing with the officials. It was not clear what Musselman was complaining to the officials about. The Razorbacks trailed 48-33 at the time.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: After shooting just 31.8% from the floor in their last game, a 72-51 win over Providence on Tuesday, the Sooners connected for a season-high 56.1% (23 of 41), with nearly-identical halves of 56% (14 of 25) in the first and 56.3% (9 of 16) in the second.

Arkansas: After a strong start to the season that had them solidly in the top 20, the Razorbacks have struggled with a 3-4 record in their last seven outings. Arkansas was in the game until late in the first half, tying the game at 23 on Khalif Battle’s free throws with 4:26 left in the opening half. But OU closed the half on a 14-2 run to take a 37-25 lead into halftime. The Razorbacks scored the first six points of the second half to pull to within six, but Oklahoma reeled off a 15-2 run over the next 3:30 and Arkansas never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a commanding performance against an SEC team that was recently in the Top 25, Oklahoma will likely move up a couple of spots, depending on the success of the teams just above them.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Sooners have a week off before hosting Green Bay on Saturday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks also get a week of rest before hosting Lipscomb on Saturday.

