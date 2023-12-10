Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sorority host Ball to shine a light on those who serve the community

One organization came together to help shine a light on those making a difference in the...
One organization came together to help shine a light on those making a difference in the community.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One sorority hosted an event to help recognize those helping make a difference in the community.

Kappa Nu Omega put together the Pearl Ball Saturday night at the Embassy Suites.

People dressed in gowns, suits, and masquerade masks to enjoy live music and a silent auction.

The event also raised fundraisers for several organizations, including the C.H.I.P program, which provides low-income children health care.

Kappa Nu Omega Chapter President Evette Allen Moore said that this event was to help raise money; they also focused on those making a difference in the community.

“We’re really just coming together as people across Jonesboro to say we are better together,” Moore said.

The sorority plans to host this event again next year and go even bigger and better than this year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R....
Head jailer arrested on meth charges
Verb Bookstore and Story Coffee House will merge into Verb Bookstore and Cafe in early 2024.
Gee Street shakeup: Verb Bookstore to purchase Story Coffee House
A risk of severe storms could put a damper on some weekend plans.
K8 StormTEAM: Severe storms possible
Dr. Robin Myers retired in July after 11 years as chancellor of ASU-Mountain Home.
Arkansas State University System names interim president
MGN Online
Report: Police chief failed to yield, causing two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Duck Classic held its annual charity banquet and duck hunt.
Duck Classic hold annual charity banquet, competitive duck hunt
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Watch 'Holiday Happenings' for this weekend with Chase Gage.
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Dec. 8-10
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Dec. 8-10