Sorority host Ball to shine a light on those who serve the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One sorority hosted an event to help recognize those helping make a difference in the community.

Kappa Nu Omega put together the Pearl Ball Saturday night at the Embassy Suites.

People dressed in gowns, suits, and masquerade masks to enjoy live music and a silent auction.

The event also raised fundraisers for several organizations, including the C.H.I.P program, which provides low-income children health care.

Kappa Nu Omega Chapter President Evette Allen Moore said that this event was to help raise money; they also focused on those making a difference in the community.

“We’re really just coming together as people across Jonesboro to say we are better together,” Moore said.

The sorority plans to host this event again next year and go even bigger and better than this year.

