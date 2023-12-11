Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.
Two women killed in crash
An Osceola man died Saturday after he was hit by a pickup truck.
Pedestrian hit and killed
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews respond to house fire
Fire Crews responded to a structure on the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.
No cause found for structure fire
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving

Latest News

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has scheduled a full road closure for Highway 178...
Dam road closure planned
Fire Crews responded to a structure on the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.
No cause found for structure fire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
LIVE: Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
A TV screen shows an image of members of South Korean K-pop band BTS during a news program at...
BTS members RM and V start mandatory military service in South Korea