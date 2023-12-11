Football Friday Night
Animal dumping becoming more common thoughout the region

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets throughout northeast Arkansas may be in more danger than most people think.

Pet dumping is where boxes, sometimes full of dogs and cats, are left on the roadside or in a ditch.

Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Animal Cruelty Investigator Lisa Threvathan worries it’s becoming too common.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls lately; we have personally picked up two shot dogs; one’s still at the vet that were found in a ditch that had been shot,” Threvathan stated. “The one we picked up last week had been shot in the mouth, in point blank, right under the nose. And the other one was shot in the back leg.”

Trevathan said she gets calls regarding animals being dumped at least once a week and said those found guilty of the crime could face charges of animal cruelty.

The NEA Humane Society is not the only one struggling with animal dumping, as the Marked Tree Animal Rescue and the Northeast Arkansas for Animals Shelter have also witnessed the crime.

Trevathan said if you need to get rid of a pet, there are things you can do besides putting it on the side of the road.

“See if a family member or a friend will hold it for you until a shelter or another rescue could take it in,” she said. “It may be just a couple of days with us, or it may be a couple of weeks.”

You can contact the NEA Humane Society or your local shelter if you have a pet you can no longer care for or an animal that needs rescuing.

