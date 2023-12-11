Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years

Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the last time on Dec. 23.(Google Maps)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After more than 30 years of serving up chopped pork sandwiches and bar-be-cued ribs, one Region 8 restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the last time on Dec. 23.

“Rick and I came here in 1991. We worked hard to provide good food and family service fast,” said owner Judy James. “Our family has been involved from beginning to end.”

However, the unexpected death of her husband, Rickey Dale James, on Oct. 13, 2022, revealed how important he was to the family and to the business.

“We all have missed him and felt his presence in all we do,” Judy said.

She thanked the restaurant’s customers for their 32 years of loyalty.

“We just want you to know how much we appreciate all you have done through our years of growing,” she said. “Without you, we would not have succeeded.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.
Two women killed in crash
An Osceola man died Saturday after he was hit by a pickup truck.
Pedestrian hit and killed
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews respond to house fire
Fire Crews respond to a structure on the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.
Fire crews respond to structure fire
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Arkansas gas prices dropped for the 12th straight week.
Gas prices continue to decline
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
Verb Bookstore and Story Coffee House will merge into Verb Bookstore and Cafe in early 2024.
Gee Street shakeup: Verb Bookstore to purchase Story Coffee House
Chickens set to be euthanized after Cooks Venture closes its doors
Poultry farmers in northern Arkansas left to deal with thousands of dead birds after a contractor apparently closes its doors