BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After more than 30 years of serving up chopped pork sandwiches and bar-be-cued ribs, one Region 8 restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the last time on Dec. 23.

“Rick and I came here in 1991. We worked hard to provide good food and family service fast,” said owner Judy James. “Our family has been involved from beginning to end.”

However, the unexpected death of her husband, Rickey Dale James, on Oct. 13, 2022, revealed how important he was to the family and to the business.

“We all have missed him and felt his presence in all we do,” Judy said.

She thanked the restaurant’s customers for their 32 years of loyalty.

“We just want you to know how much we appreciate all you have done through our years of growing,” she said. “Without you, we would not have succeeded.”

