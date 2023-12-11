Football Friday Night
Convicted murderer in Arkansas now sentenced for 1991 stabbing death of a woman

Rick Headley
Rick Headley(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A convicted murderer in Arkansas is now sentenced for the stabbing death of a woman in Fulton County 32 years ago.

According to investigators, 48-year-old Rick Headley confessed, in 2022, that he stabbed Sabrina Underwood of Huntsville, Arkansas, to death and left her body near the Gum Springs cemetery west of Fulton.

In court on Monday, Headley negotiated a guilty plea and was sentenced to 40 years.

On January 20, 1991, Underwood was dropped over by her mother at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and U.S. Highway 62 near Bear Creek. Court documents say Underwood was planning on hitchhiking to Calico Rock, Arkansas, to visit an inmate at the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit.

Her family never heard from her again.

Headley said Underwood approached him at a gas station in Bellefonte and asked for a ride to Viola or Salem. Headley said he killed Underwood after the two had sex, and she threatened to tell everyone that Headley had hurt her.

In April 1991, a hunter found clothing and human remains that ended up belonging to Underwood.

Headly was already serving time for stabbing his estranged wife to death in 2018 in Baxter County, Arkansas. He is serving life without parole for the 2018 stabbing.

