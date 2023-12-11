Crews working semi-truck collision

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several crews are responding to a collision between multiple semi-trucks.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday to a semi-truck colliding with another semi-truck on Highway 64 between the bridges at the L’Anguille River.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is no word yet on injuries.

They added the highway is not shut down.

The sheriff’s department requested state police to assist with the wreck.

This is an ongoing story. K8 News will work to bring details as they become available.

