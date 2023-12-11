Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews working semi-truck collision

Crews are responding to the scene of a semi-truck collision.
Crews are responding to the scene of a semi-truck collision.(Sarah Morris)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several crews are responding to a collision between multiple semi-trucks.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday to a semi-truck colliding with another semi-truck on Highway 64 between the bridges at the L’Anguille River.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is no word yet on injuries.

They added the highway is not shut down.

The sheriff’s department requested state police to assist with the wreck.

This is an ongoing story. K8 News will work to bring details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
An Osceola man died Saturday after he was hit by a pickup truck.
Pedestrian hit and killed
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews respond to house fire
Fire Crews responded to a structure on the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.
No cause found for structure fire
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving

Latest News

Rick Headley
Convicted murderer in Arkansas now sentenced for 1991 stabbing death of a woman
Let’s Take A Road Trip to the Memphis Museum of Science and History, where their Enchanted...
BE AMAZED BY AN ENCHANTED FOREST! This Christmas destination is great for the whole family!
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court
Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash