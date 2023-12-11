Dam road closure planned

BULL SHOALS, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close the road across Bull Shoals Dam for two days.

USACE will fully close Highway 178 from 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, to deploy and remove equipment used for dam maintenance.

Motorists traveling to locations past the dam will need to detour using Highways 178 and 5 to Highway 126 through Midway and Gassville, Highway 62-412 through Flippin, and Highway 178 through Bull Shoals.

USACE stated in Monday’s news release that regretted any inconvenience the closure may cause, adding that it has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

For more information on the closure and other USACE projects, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

