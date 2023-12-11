Dec. 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have a quiet over the next week.

Temperatures will run about average, with highs in the mid-50s and lows down into the mid-30s.

Conditional rain chances are in the forecast as we go into next weekend.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Recovery efforts are underway following deadly severe weather in Tennessee on Saturday.

Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

The White County community of Pangburn came together after a restaurant fire over the weekend.

Arkansas will add more prison beds despite officials’ fears about understaffing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Tuesday amid President Joe Biden’s push for more funding.

Divers have recovered the remains of the seventh of the eight crew members from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft that crashed off southern Japan during a training mission.

Former President Donald Trump says he will not testify in his civil fraud trial.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.