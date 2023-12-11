Fire crews respond to structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews are responding to the scene of a structure fire.

Witnesses reported seeing fire trucks around 6:45 p.m. at the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.

According to E-911 Dispatch, someone said they could “smell something electrical.”

They added that smoke was reported, but no flames were seen.

Dispatch said the fire is not currently impacting traffic.

This is an ongoing investigation.

K8 News will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.