Food banks asking donors to check dates on donations

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said it's had to throw away some donations due to the food being out of date.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said it’s had to throw away some donations due to the food being out of date.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the giving season, many will choose to do their giving by collecting canned goods and giving them to food banks across Northeast Arkansas but those food banks are issuing an important reminder.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said it’s had to throw away some donations due to the food being out of date.

The food bank said while this is an issue that happens every year, it wants to remind everyone before they donate to check the date on the can.

“Generally speaking, if you aren’t going to eat it, if it’s out of date, and you aren’t going to serve it to your family we can’t use it. It’s a food safety issue, and we want to make sure that what we’re giving out to people is not only safe but nutritional too,” NEA Food Bank CPO Jennifer Hannah said.

Hannah explained donating out-of-date food to the organization can cause more damage than people think.

“If it’s out of date, we have to throw it away. We incur a cost having to do that as well. Not only are we receiving something that we cannot use, but it’s actually putting a bit of a dent in what we’re able to do because of the cost we incur to do it,” Hannah added.

Visit Feeding America’s website to find out what can and cannot be donated to a food bank.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

