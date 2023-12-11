Football Friday Night
Gas prices continue to decline

Arkansas gas prices dropped for the 12th straight week.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices dropped for the 12th straight week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that prices in the Natural State fell 6.9 cents a gallon last week to an average of $2.69.

That’s 21.6 cents less than motorists paid a month ago and 6.6 cents lower than last year.

The national average price of gasoline fell 9.6 cents last week to $3.11 a gallon.

“For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said the trend is expected to continue this week.

“The good news may continue into 2024,” De Haan added.

