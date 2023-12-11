Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose

Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
By KING Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in the story includes content that may be disturbing to some.

SEATTLE (KING) - Police in Seattle released video of a driver appearing to hit pedestrians on purpose.

The video is hard to watch.

People in a car are heard cussing and laughing after running two people over.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose. (Credit: KING via CNN Newsource)

“You cannot be doing that,“ said resident Char Mayes, who lives just blocks where the hit-and-runs happened.

“Safety is my No. 1 priority. It was just wild to hear the news,” he said.

Seattle police haven’t been able to find the people responsible or the victims.

They said they know at least one hit-and-run took place on Nov. 26 just before 2 a.m., and believe the other happened around the same time.

Three videos, two cellphone videos and one surveillance video were released in total.

Police didn’t share how they got the videos from inside the cars, but in similar cases, videos like this have been posted to social media.

Mayes said he feels bad for the victims.

“There’s some folks who are unhoused just looking for a place to rest their head for the evening,” he said.

Mayes said the hit-and-runs speak to greater problems in society that need to be addressed.

“Love your fellow human and do your best to protect each other,” he said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.
Two women killed in crash
A man is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in an accident on Saturday.
Pedestrian suffered fatal injuries
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews respond to house fire
Fire Crews respond to a structure on the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.
Fire crews respond to structure fire
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

A traveler moves through 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day...
Holiday crowds at airports and on highways are expected to be even bigger than last year
Cedric the Entertainer speaks during the nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the...
The Golden Globe nominations are announced, with ‘Barbie’ leading the way
A restaurant in Wisconsin launched a "pay it forward" service to provide meals for those who...
Restaurant's 'pay it forward' provides meals to people in need
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israel battles militants in Gaza’s main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire