Jonesboro store delivering letters to Santa Claus

One store location is making sure young shoppers feel the Christmas spirit.
One store location is making sure young shoppers feel the Christmas spirit.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Children can expect a letter back from the jolly man in red.

Family Dollar, 106 South Gee St. in Jonesboro, is providing letters to Santa Claus to children of all ages.

The letter includes a certificate for being on the Nice list, a small bag of reindeer food (oatmeal), and a letter from Santa.

Store Manager Cindy Johnson said they have already received about 40 letters as of Dec. 11. She said it all started when she asked a little boy if he had written a letter to Santa.

“He said no, and the look on his face kind of made me sad,” Johnson said. “So, I started handing out letters to give to them.”

She said Santa Claus will be in the store on Friday, Dec. 22, to give letters to the children who wrote him one.

All letters to Santa are due at the store by Saturday, Dec. 16.

