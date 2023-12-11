Football Friday Night
Mo. State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire in Poplar Bluff

An investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall is underway for a building fire in Poplar Bluff
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Fire Department battled a fully involved building fire on Saturday.

Battalion Chief Stacy Harmon told us the fire happened at 512 Henderson Ave. on December 9.

Harmon said the building was an old, vacant structure that had no utilities.

When crews arrived, the building was fully involved.

They were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries.

Harmon said the fire is currently under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

