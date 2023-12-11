Munchy’s moving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For decades, Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.

The owners of the popular sandwich shop said they are moving to a new location on Red Wolf Boulevard in January.

According to a news release shared on social media, the owners said the move will allow them to accommodate their customers’ wish for more room, including a full drive-thru.

“We’ll be opening in our new location, 2612 Red Wolf Blvd. next to Longhorn Steakhouse, on Jan. 2,” the post stated. “Our current location (on Caraway Road) will be open through Dec. 29.”

Munchy’s has been in business since 1975.

