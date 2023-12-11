Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Munchy’s moving

For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For decades, Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.

The owners of the popular sandwich shop said they are moving to a new location on Red Wolf Boulevard in January.

For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.(Munchy's via Facebook)

According to a news release shared on social media, the owners said the move will allow them to accommodate their customers’ wish for more room, including a full drive-thru.

“We’ll be opening in our new location, 2612 Red Wolf Blvd. next to Longhorn Steakhouse, on Jan. 2,” the post stated. “Our current location (on Caraway Road) will be open through Dec. 29.”

Munchy’s has been in business since 1975.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.
Two women killed in crash
An Osceola man died Saturday after he was hit by a pickup truck.
Pedestrian hit and killed
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews respond to house fire
Fire Crews respond to a structure on the 2000 block of South Caraway Road.
Fire crews respond to structure fire
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Arkansas gas prices dropped for the 12th straight week.
Gas prices continue to decline
Verb Bookstore and Story Coffee House will merge into Verb Bookstore and Cafe in early 2024.
Gee Street shakeup: Verb Bookstore to purchase Story Coffee House
Chickens set to be euthanized after Cooks Venture closes its doors
Poultry farmers in northern Arkansas left to deal with thousands of dead birds after a contractor apparently closes its doors
IRS announces changes for 401K plans in 2024