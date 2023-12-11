Football Friday Night
Pedestrian struck, woman charged with DWI

Police cited a Poplar Bluff woman with driving while intoxicated after they said she hit a pedestrian.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police cited a Poplar Bluff woman with driving while intoxicated after they said she hit a pedestrian.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, on Butler County Road 450 west of Poplar Bluff.

Kimberly D. Trice, 53, was eastbound when her 2017 GMC Canyon struck 37-year-old Jeremy T. Lynn, causing him to strike a 2009 Dodge Charger driven by Heather A. Adams, the report said.

Lynn was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

MSHP took Trice to the Butler County Jail and cited her on a DWI charge.

