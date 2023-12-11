Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Pedestrian suffered fatal injuries

A man is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in an accident on Saturday.
A man is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in an accident on Saturday.(Marshall Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man suffered fatal injuries following a vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Trooper Isom Wells responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 1000 block of West Keiser Avenue Saturday at 5:28 p.m.

According to the Arkansas preliminary crash report, a 1998 Toyota Tacoma was headed eastbound in the outside traffic lane, approaching the Family Dollar.

Gerald Hill, 71, of Osceola, attempted to walk south through both lanes of traffic when the Tacoma struck Hill.

Hill suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The report states the road conditions were wet and the skies were cloudy during the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A district court judge found probable cause Friday, Dec. 8, to charge 55-year-old Tammy R....
Head jailer arrested on meth charges
An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
Arkansas man sentenced to 5 1/2 years for firebombing police cars during 2020 protests
FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's...
Texas Supreme Court pauses lower court’s order allowing pregnant woman to have an abortion
Duck Classic held its annual charity banquet and duck hunt.
Duck Classic hold annual charity banquet, competitive duck hunt

Latest News

Families came out to celebrate Christmas with crafts at Santa at the Silos.
Crafts and Christmas at the annual Santa at the Silos
It was an afternoon of smiles with Santa at the annual Christmas party at Mission Outreach.
An afternoon of smiles with Santa
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews respond to house fire
FFN Extra: Harding Academy HC Neil Evans postgame following 43-35 win in 4A State Championship
FFN Extra: Rivercrest HC Johnny Fleming following 43-35 loss to Harding Academy in 4A Title game