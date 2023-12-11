Pedestrian suffered fatal injuries

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man suffered fatal injuries following a vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Trooper Isom Wells responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 1000 block of West Keiser Avenue Saturday at 5:28 p.m.

According to the Arkansas preliminary crash report, a 1998 Toyota Tacoma was headed eastbound in the outside traffic lane, approaching the Family Dollar.

Gerald Hill, 71, of Osceola, attempted to walk south through both lanes of traffic when the Tacoma struck Hill.

Hill suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The report states the road conditions were wet and the skies were cloudy during the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.