Pets as Christmas gifts: what to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People looking to bring a furry friend into their lives during the holiday season are turning to local shelters.

Unfortunately, these gifted pets end up back where they started most times.

Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Animal Cruelty Investigator Lisa Trevathan says gifting pets is not the best idea.

“We did it for a couple of years, and we realized that by January, middle of January, we were getting all of these animals back because grandma didn’t want a pet or mom and dad, their pet died,” Trevathan explained.

Threvathan advises to make sure you’re prepared to care for it if you decide to gift a pet.

