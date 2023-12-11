Football Friday Night
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man who ran away from court just as his trial was set to begin.

The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when he broke free of authorities and ran off.

According to online court documents, Rainey was scheduled to appear for a jury trial on two charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth/cocaine).

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office told K8 News that Rainey has active child support warrants. When a deputy attempted to serve the warrants, Rainey ran from the courtroom.

He was last seen running north on Second Street, BPD said in a news release.

Neither department provided a description of what he was wearing at the time of his escape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the BPD at 870-763-4411 or the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-762-2243.

