Reward offered after dumped kittens found dead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) is offering a reward after a bag of kittens was found dead in a field.

NAFA said someone tied five 6-week-old kittens in a trash bag on Saturday afternoon and threw them into a field off Highway 351 in Craighead County.

None of the kittens survived.

NAFA is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this act of animal cruelty.

“It is time to step up and be a part of the solution instead of the problem,” NAFA stated.

Anyone with information or questions about the kittens should email nafahelp@gmail.com.

All relevant information will be sent to local law enforcement to pursue charges.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.