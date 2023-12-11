Reward offered after dumped kittens found dead

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) is offering a reward after a bag of kittens was found dead in a field.

NAFA said someone tied five 6-week-old kittens in a trash bag on Saturday afternoon and threw them into a field off Highway 351 in Craighead County.

None of the kittens survived.

NAFA is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this act of animal cruelty.

“It is time to step up and be a part of the solution instead of the problem,” NAFA stated.

Anyone with information or questions about the kittens should email nafahelp@gmail.com.

All relevant information will be sent to local law enforcement to pursue charges.

