Schools work to combat stress, anxiety as finals approach

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach the end of the year, it’s a stressful time for high school and college students.

Finals week has either passed or is currently happening for multiple colleges in Northeast Arkansas.

At Lyon College, Chaplain Maggie Alsup explained students are feeling the worry begin to pile up as the end of the semester is near.

“Stressed to the max to make sure they have the right requirements for papers and that they know all the things they need to know for their exams,” Alsup explained.

At Lyon College, a room has been set up on campus where students can come and destress if the finals stress becomes too much.

“Finals can bring unwanted stress and anxiety into their lives, and so we work to find fun and creative ways that they can channel that anxiety and figure out ways that hopefully they’ll carry into adulthood with them,” Alsup said.

Semester testing time is also approaching for high school students as well.

High schools like Batesville will begin semester testing at the end of this week, which leaves some relieved, and for some, it’s another thing to stress about.

“It’s one extreme or the other. They’re relieved the semester is over or some of them is that it’s a lot for them to handle,” High School Counselor Leigh Poe explained.

Counselor Poe said some students at the high school already have stressful lives outside of their education, like working a job or even two to provide for their families.

Not only does this time of year add stress from the holidays, but also academics.

“Some of them simply don’t know what to do. They don’t know how they’re going to buy food, so obviously, the burden of buying presents for their siblings might be on them,” Poe said.

Poe explained the school has mental health specialists available for students to speak to, as well as district counselors having an open-door policy.

“We talk through about some things that are stressing you out in your life, and I would say that to my adult colleagues. What can you take off your plate? You can’t get rid of family or school, so if there are things outside of school, what can you take off your plate,” Poe questioned.

Poe added she believes this year has been more stressful for students than other years due to factors of inflation, among other issues.

