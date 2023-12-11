Two people dead in fatal crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are dead after a vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

According to Paragould Police Captian Jason Elms, two women were driving South on Purcell Road at a high rate of speed around 6:45 p.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a brick culvert and the car flipped.

Captain Elms reported that the two women died at the scene.

The names will not be released until next of kin is notified.

K8 News will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.