UAPB women’s basketball beats Razorbacks for first high major win in program history, 74-70

Arkansas women’s basketball (8-3) fell to Arkansas–Pine Bluff, 74-70, on Sunday afternoon. UAPB outscored Arkansas 42-28 in the second half. The Hogs cut the lead to one off a Saylor Poffenbarger 3-pointer with 1:36 left in the game, but UAPB answered with a triple off their 22nd offensive rebound of the day, which was the deciding factor in the game. Taliah Scott led the Hogs with 31 points off six 3-pointers.

Arkansas and UAPB both came up empty on their first pair of possessions, and then the Golden Lions scored first with a layup off a steal. The Hogs responded with a Makayla Daniels layup, but UAPB came up with an and-1 on the other end. Arkansas called a timeout 3:41 into the game, down 5-2. Arkansas tied things up with Scott and Daniels making 3-of-4 shots from the line. After the Hogs went down a stretch going 0-for-6 from the field, Scott broke that drought with a layup off an assist from Poffenbarger. UAPB retook the lead, 9-7, with a layup, but Scott knocked down two free throws to knot the game back up at 9-9 with under two left in the quarter. Scott then broke the Hogs’ three-minute drought from the field with a 3-pointer. The freshman knocked down another one from long distance, but UAPB answered with one of their own, as Arkansas held a slight advantage, 15-14, after one quarter. Scott logged 12 of Arkansas’ 15 points in the first quarter.

UAPB retook the lead with a layup, but Scott splashed in two 3-pointers, her third and fourth of the game, as the Hogs went on a 6-0 run. UAPB got another layup, but Scott answered with yet another 3-pointer. The Golden Lions took a timeout, as Arkansas led 24-18 with 6:04 left in the first half. At this point, Scott was outscoring UAPB by three, as the freshman had 21 points compared to UAPB’s 18. UAPB then went on a 4-0 scoring run, but Daniels responded initiated a 12-2 run for the Hogs with a 3-pointer. During that stretch, Poffenbarger and Daniels knocked down two triples, a piece as Arkansas was ahead 38-26 with less than two minutes left in the half. UAPB answered with a 3-pointer and Maryam Dauda came up with a layup on the other end. UAPB knocked down three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer, but Scott delivered a layup for the Hogs before the end of the half, as Arkansas went into the locker room ahead, 42-32.

The Hogs scored on their first possession of the second half, as Dauda made a second-chance basket. UAPB then scored back-to-back baskets to cut the Hogs lead to seven, 44-37, with 7:48 left in the quarter. Scott knocked down her sixth 3-pointer of the game, 10th for Arkansas, but UAPB was able to convert on a 3-point play. Daniels logged back-to-back layups, but UAPB kept finding an answer, as Arkansas led, 51-45 with 5:38 left to play in the third quarter. Poffenbarger knocked down a triple, but UAPB had an answer with a layup. Off a miss, Spencer found a cutting Scott to the basket. UAPB called time with Arkansas up, 56-47, with 4:30 left in the third quarter. UAPB knocked down a triple to cut the Hog lead to six. Arkansas was in a drought from the field for nearly four minutes, as UAPB went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to one, 58-57, with less than one minute remaining in the quarter. Scott knocked down two free throws, but UAPB responded with a 3-pointer. At the end of the third quarter, Arkansas led, 61-60.

While Arkansas came up emptyhanded on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter, UAPB delivered second-chance basket to retake the lead for the first time since the beginning of the second quarter. Samara Spencer answered with a 3-pointer, as the Hogs went back ahead, 64-62, with 7:48 left in the game. Out of a timeout, UAPB went on a 5-0 run, as the Golden Lions led, 67-64. A Daniels’ floater inched the deficit for the Hogs to one, but the Golden Lions responded with a putback layup. With 4:33 left in the game, Arkansas trailed, 71-67. Arkansas was held in a scoring drought for four minutes, but UAPB was held in one of their own for three minutes. Poffenbarger then knocked down a 3-pointer to stop the drought and pull Arkansas back within one, 71-70, with 1:33 left in the game. With the Hogs looking for a stop, UAPB missed a layup, as Poffenbarger logged her fifth block, but an offensive rebound by UAPB allowed them to kick the ball out for a 3-pointer, which ended up being the decisive factor of the game. Arkansas could not find an answer with one minute left in the game, and the Hogs dropped its first in-state matchup since the games have been picked up in 2019-20, with a 74-70 defeat.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Scott led the Hogs with 31 points, while knocking down a career-high six 3-pointers and going 7-of-8 from the free throw line. She added six rebounds and two assists

The freshman has eight 20+ point games this season, two in the 30s, while her 23 points in the first half were the most scored by a Hog this year

Poffenbarger finished with her fourth double-double of the season behind 13 points with four 3-pointers and 10 rebounds, along with a career-high five blocks and two steals

Daniels registered 16 points off 6-of-9 shooting from the field with four rebounds and three steals

The grad student made more strides on the all-time top 10 lists at Arkansas, now standing at No. 6 in steals (213) and 7th in points (1,590)

Dauda finished with six points, four boards and three blocks. She had the team’s highest +/- with +7

Spencer logged eight boards and two steals

UP NEXT

The Hogs will head to North Little Rock to face Samford on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.