A-State volleyball standout Tegan Seyring named Academic All-District

Arkansas State volleyball standout Tegan Seyring earned Academic All-District honors.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Arkansas State volleyball’s Tegan Seyring has been awarded College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA or higher and be a starter or key reserve athletically, appearing in at least 90 percent of matches or sets played.

In the classroom, the graduate student from Yorktown, Ind., boasts a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of her master’s degree in business administration.

On the court, the right-side hitter ranked second on the squad in kills (236), averaging 2.43 per set and hitting .236. In 29 matches played, she amassed 250.0 points (2.58/set) and knocked down 28 total blocks.

Tuesday’s honor marks the second year in a row the Red Wolves have been recognized on the list.

