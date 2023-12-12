Arkansas introduces $150 tax credit in January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Some taxpayers in the Natural State will soon be eligible for a tax cut.

According to our content partner, KATV, a new $150 tax credit was approved in September which provides tax cuts for corporations, individual taxpayers, and a nonrefundable one-time tax credit for some.

“The state has been running budget surpluses for the past two or three fiscal years, meaning that they’ve been taking in more revenue than they’ve actually been spending,” Michael Pakko Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster at the Institute for Economic Advancement at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said.

The tax credit will come into effect in January.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.