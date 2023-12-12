Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas introduces $150 tax credit in January

Some taxpayers in the Natural State will soon be eligible for a tax cut.
Some taxpayers in the Natural State will soon be eligible for a tax cut.(Unsplash)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Some taxpayers in the Natural State will soon be eligible for a tax cut.

According to our content partner, KATV, a new $150 tax credit was approved in September which provides tax cuts for corporations, individual taxpayers, and a nonrefundable one-time tax credit for some.

“The state has been running budget surpluses for the past two or three fiscal years, meaning that they’ve been taking in more revenue than they’ve actually been spending,” Michael Pakko Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster at the Institute for Economic Advancement at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock said.

The tax credit will come into effect in January.

For more information, you can visit KATV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Biden, Zelenskyy hold joint news conference as Ukrainian president visits Capitol Hill, White House
The Poplar Bluff School Foundation unanimously approved $3,000 outside of classroom budgets,...
Foundation approves $3K in grants at High School, O’Neal
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home
A crash Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
Crash stalls Tuesday morning commute