Arkansas lands Boise State transfer QB Taylen Green

Boise State QB announced he's transferring to Arkansas
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Boise State QB Taylen Green is transferring to Arkansas, the redshirt sophomore announced on X Monday afternoon.

Green, who stands at 6-6, has played in 28 games in three seasons for the Broncos, throwing for 3,794 yards and rushing for 1,022 more. He has 25 passing scores and 19 rushing to 15 interceptions.

The Lewisville, Texas native helped lead Boise State to a Mountain West Title, going 12-15 for 226 yards and 2 TD through the air, adding 90 rushing yards and 2 scores on the ground as the Broncos beat former Missouri head coach and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and UNLV 44-20.

On the season, Green had 2,186 total yards and 20 total TDs to 9 INT.

The Razorbacks are awaiting the decision of redshirt senior QB KJ Jefferson, who has another year of eligibility. The signal-caller posted on Instagram in November that he “[hasn’t] made [a] decision yet.”

