Arkansas State men's basketball plays at Louisville Wednesday night

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARKANSAS STATE (3-7) AT LOUISVILLE (4-5)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13, 2023 • 7 PM CT • LOUISVILLE, KY.

Facility: KFC Yum! Center

TV: ACC Network

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

Live Stats AStateRedWolves.com

Series Record: Louisville leads 3-0

Arkansas State is back on the road to begin a three-game road swing, opening Wednesday at Louisville. Tip-off against the Cardinals is slated for 7 p.m. CT inside the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be broadcasted live on the ACC Network, with Anish Shroff and Tim Welch calling the action. On the airwaves, the radio broadcast can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and the A-State Athletics mobile app.

A-State is taking on their fourth Power-5 opponent of the season on Wednesday, seeking a win over such a foe for the first time since Dec. 17, 2014.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson is in his first season as head coach at Arkansas State and picked up his first career win on Nov. 14 against Alcorn State.

Dyondre Dominguez notched his third double-double of the season in Saturday’s win over UAB. Sophomore guard Terrance Ford Jr. and newcomer Freddy Hicks received Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. Ford made his season debut on Nov. 28 against Jackson State, scoring 9 points with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Caleb Fields handed out 7 assists on Saturday against UAB to move past the 500 dimes mark for his career. He now has 504 assists in his career to rank third on the career assists list and is 40 shy of matching Carl Archer (1986-89) for second all-time with 544.

SERIES HISTORY: LOUISVILLE

Arkansas State has faced Louisville three times in program history dating back to 1948, with all three contests being contested in Louisville. The Cardinals have won all three meetings, most recently claiming a defensive slugfest in 2011.

