Automatic gate added at Miracle League Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is working to keep people safe at its parks.

A Facebook post by Jonesboro Parks and Recreation on Monday shows off a new automatic gate at Miracle League Park.

The department said the new addition ensures access to the park during scheduled hours while also protecting against incidents that happen after hours.

