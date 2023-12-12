Football Friday Night
Automatic gate added at Miracle League Park

The department said the new addition ensures access to the park during scheduled hours while...
The department said the new addition ensures access to the park during scheduled hours while also protecting against incidents that happen after hours.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is working to keep people safe at its parks.

A Facebook post by Jonesboro Parks and Recreation on Monday shows off a new automatic gate at Miracle League Park.

Discover the innovation at Miracle League Park! Our new automatic gate ensures park access during scheduled hours,...

Posted by Jonesboro Parks and Recreation on Monday, December 11, 2023

The department said the new addition ensures access to the park during scheduled hours while also protecting against incidents that happen after hours.

