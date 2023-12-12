Automatic gate added at Miracle League Park
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is working to keep people safe at its parks.
A Facebook post by Jonesboro Parks and Recreation on Monday shows off a new automatic gate at Miracle League Park.
The department said the new addition ensures access to the park during scheduled hours while also protecting against incidents that happen after hours.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.