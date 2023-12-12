Ballot title rejected for FOIA, transparency amendment

JONESBORO, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a group’s ballot title on Monday after finding problems with the text of a proposed amendment regarding the Freedom of Information Act and government transparency.

The proposal submitted by Arkansas Citizens for Transparency in November seeks to create an Arkansas citizen’s right to government transparency, require a law making government business less transparent to pass through approval by Arkansans, and allow the state to be sued in state court for failure to comply with Arkansas government transparency laws.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, Griffin cited three major problems with the proposal.

“First, the proposed text lacks clarity regarding the meaning of key terms. Second, a voter reviewing your ballot title would not be sufficiently advised about the content of the statutes you are attempting to incorporate,” Griffin wrote.

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency issued a statement following Griffin’s opinion saying it was “perplexed” by his decision but would work to satisfy his requests.

