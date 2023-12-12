Football Friday Night
Bradley Jelmert shatters Arkansas State & SBC records in pole vault

Jelmert capped off the Scarlet and Black’s tremendous day with a clearance of 5.56m (18-3) to win the men’s pole vault.(LARA ZUK | Sun Belt Conference)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Arkansas State track and field’s Bradley Jelmert etched his name atop the school and Sun Belt Conference record books on Saturday with a record-setting performance at the Crimson and Gold Invitational.

Jelmert won the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.72m (18-9.25) to not only break the school and conference record, but also surpass his meet and facility records set last season. His event title was one of nine earned by A-State athletes on Saturday.

Cheyenne Melvin also rewrote a school record in the women’s 600 yards, winning the event with a meet-record time of 1:21.57.

Colby Eddowes moved up to second in school history in the 60-meter hurdles, winning the event with a time of 7.79. Kenyon Parker impressed in his debut, finishing 13th with a time of 8.14 that moves him to 10th on the all-time indoor list.

In the women’s throwing events, Michelle Ogbemudia set a pair of meet records in her A-State debut. The newcomer won the shot put with a toss of 16.14m (52-11.5) – a mark that is second in school history – to lead three top-3 finishers for the Red Wolves. Selase Sampram earned a runner-up finish with a throw of 15.52m (50-11) that ranks fifth in school history, and finished a spot above freshman Nyaluet Diew’s mark of 14.58m (47-10).

Ogbemudia then claimed the top spot in the weight throw, uncorking a throw of 20.18m (66-2) to rank second in school history.

Willem Coertzen captured the men’s shot put crown, hurling the implement 17.94m (58-10.25) to move up to third all-time in A-State indoor history.

Tyra Nabors won the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.49, while freshman Alexis Taylor finished fifth (8.68). Taylor later won the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.84m (19-2).

Grayson Young won the men’s 3000 meters near the end of the day, clocking a career-best time of 8:18.68 to rank fifth in school history. Lasse Funck finished third with a time of 8:25.69, which is 10th in the program’s indoor record books. Hannes Fahl followed in fourth, running a personal-best 8:25.82. Also in distance events, Coleman Wilson clocked a career-best 15:15.13 in the men’s 5000 meters to start the day.

Freshman Miranda Burgett finished second in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.74m (5-8.5), while Eddowes placed fourth in the men’s event with a height of 2.06m (6-9).

Carly Pujol placed third in the women’s pole vault in her A-State debut, vaulting 3.93m (12-10.75). Bella Coscetti placed eighth, recording an indoor-best 3.73m (12-2.75).

In the men’s 60 meters, Camren Bailey clocked a time of 6.79 in a fourth-place finish, a time that stands fifth in school history.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State will break for finals and the holiday break before returning to action Jan. 12-13, in Nashville, Tenn., at the Commodore Challenge.

