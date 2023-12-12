Football Friday Night
Community works to combat violent crime

One Arkansas community works to combat crime this holiday season.(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As the holiday season continues, several Little Rock residents work to combat violence in the community.

According to KARK in Little Rock, five people under 21 years were shot last week, including a 13 and 14-year-old.

In response, several John Barrow community members worked to create the Meeting Where I Am organization, aiming to build one-on-one connections to guide youths to the right path.

Jackie Smith lost her godson to gun violence two years ago; since then, she’s taken a stand against violence.

“I was out speaking and advocating for other people’s kids at the time, not knowing months later, he would be in a drive-by shooting on John Barrow,” she said.

Smith said she can’t do this without the community’s help.

“It takes a village to raise a kid, but it takes a community to save a kid,” Smith stated.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

