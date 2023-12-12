Crashes affect Tuesday morning commute
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several crashes across Region 8 Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.
At 7 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 south of Bono were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.
In Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department reported a crash at 6:58 a.m., blocking traffic at Flint and Matthews. The road was reported clear at 7:28 a.m.
K8 News will keep track of these and bring you further details as we learn them.
