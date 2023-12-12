Crashes affect Tuesday morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several crashes across Region 8 Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.

At 7 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 south of Bono were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.

In Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department reported a crash at 6:58 a.m., blocking traffic at Flint and Matthews. The road was reported clear at 7:28 a.m.

K8 News will keep track of these and bring you further details as we learn them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.