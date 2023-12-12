Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crashes affect Tuesday morning commute

Several crashes across Region 8 are blocking those commuting to work and school on Tuesday...
Several crashes across Region 8 are blocking those commuting to work and school on Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several crashes across Region 8 Tuesday morning caused traffic troubles for those commuting to work and school.

At 7 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 63 south of Bono were blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.

In Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department reported a crash at 6:58 a.m., blocking traffic at Flint and Matthews. The road was reported clear at 7:28 a.m.

K8 News will keep track of these and bring you further details as we learn them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

Latest News

A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has scheduled a full road closure for Highway 178...
Dam road closure planned
MGN Online
Report: Police chief failed to yield, causing two-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation shut down a Cleburne County bridge for several hours...
Water main rupture shuts down bridge