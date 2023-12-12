Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dec. 12: What you need to know

(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden and Congress as part of a last-minute push by the Biden administration to persuade lawmakers to pass a supplemental funding bill, as officials warn that the money for Ukraine is running out.

Police are searching for a man who ran away from court.

Naylor R-2 School will be out for the rest of the week due to a large number of students and staff who are sick.

Two years after a tornado destroyed the Quail Run Nursing Home in Trumann, the group is preparing to build their new facility.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a group’s ballot title on Monday after finding problems with the text of a proposed amendment regarding the Freedom of Information Act and government transparency.

In a significant milestone for the city’s safety, Jonesboro welcomed 15 new police officers who were sworn in, marking the first time in years that the department will have a complete roster of officers patrolling the streets.

A new federal grant will help the city of Jonesboro provide a safer environment for pedestrians.

A bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would add, as a requirement for graduation, at least 30 minutes of training on opioid-use prevention and how to properly administer naloxone.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

Latest News

Arkansas State Police said Friday that 48-year-old Rick Allen Headley has been charged with...
ASP: Convicted murderer confesses to killing woman 32-years-ago
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
The department said the new addition ensures access to the park during scheduled hours while...
Automatic gate added at Miracle League Park
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a group’s ballot title on Monday after finding...
Ballot title rejected for FOIA, transparency amendment