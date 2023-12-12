Dec. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden and Congress as part of a last-minute push by the Biden administration to persuade lawmakers to pass a supplemental funding bill, as officials warn that the money for Ukraine is running out.

Police are searching for a man who ran away from court.

Naylor R-2 School will be out for the rest of the week due to a large number of students and staff who are sick.

Two years after a tornado destroyed the Quail Run Nursing Home in Trumann, the group is preparing to build their new facility.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a group’s ballot title on Monday after finding problems with the text of a proposed amendment regarding the Freedom of Information Act and government transparency.

In a significant milestone for the city’s safety, Jonesboro welcomed 15 new police officers who were sworn in, marking the first time in years that the department will have a complete roster of officers patrolling the streets.

A new federal grant will help the city of Jonesboro provide a safer environment for pedestrians.

A bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would add, as a requirement for graduation, at least 30 minutes of training on opioid-use prevention and how to properly administer naloxone.

