Federal grant allows for improved safety on Jonesboro streets

Part of the $5 million grant will allow for the installation of LED streetlights on East Johnson Avenue.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new federal grant will help the city of Jonesboro provide a safer environment for pedestrians.

Part of the $5 million grant will allow for the installation of LED streetlights on East Johnson Avenue.

Used by 20,000 cars every day, several pedestrians have been killed on Johnson over the last several years. The city said attempts to increase crosswalk safety have been insufficient.

Funding from the grant will also be used to add new sidewalks, crosswalk enhancements, pedestrian beacons, and new bus stops on Highway 141 just north of downtown.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said several children cross this road, and safety for everyone is his number one priority.

“We’re lighting up the community and lights make it safe and that is our goal,” said Copenhaver. “We can’t do it with our own resources that we have in the city so this is a federal grant and I am very proud to announce that.”

The city contributed a 25% match to bring the total to just over $5 million.

