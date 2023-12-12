Hillis, Mallett, Peters among 2024 class of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

Razorback football greats Peyton Hillis, Jason Peters and the late Ryan Mallett were announced Sunday as part of the 2024 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. The trio of Razorbacks will join seven other selected honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the organization’s 65th annual induction banquet.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Class consists of 10 inductees, including five from the modern era category and five inductees from the senior category. Additional 2024 inductees into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame include Carla Crowder (women’s basketball), Glen Day (golf) Jeff Glassbrenner (adaptive sports), Al Flanigan (men’s basketball), Butch Gardner (men’s basketball), Ed Harris (golf) and Eric Jackson (horse racing). The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1959.

Peyton Hillis – Football

Playing at Conway High School as a Super Prep All-American, Hillis was rated by Max Emfinger as the best fullback in the nation. He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Offensive Player of the Year his senior year, received Fox Sports Net “All-South” first-team honors, Landers Award and All-Conference and All-State honors as a junior and senior. With the Razorbacks, he rushed for 959 yds. (avg. 4.7 yds.), receiving 1,195 yds. (avg. 10.1 yds.), kick-off return 213 yds. (avg. 17.8 yds.), and punt returns 257 yds. (avg. 10.3 yds.) Hillis was the 20th pick in the 7th round of the 2008 NFL draft and eventually became the starting fullback for the Denver Broncos. In 2010 Hillis was traded to the Cleveland Browns and then went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. In 2011, Hillis won a nationwide vote which put him on the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 12 video game. His passing and receiving yards while in the NFL were as follows: Denver Broncos (2008-2009) Rushing 397 Receiving 298, Cleveland Browns (2010-2011) Rushing 1,764 Receiving 607, Kansas City Chiefs (2012) Rushing 309 Receiving 62, New York Giants (2013-2014) Rushing 362 Receiving 183. Hillis retired in 2015.

Jason Peters – Football

A native of Queen City, Texas, Peters played collegiately for the Razorbacks. Originally recruited as a defensive tackle, he was moved to the tight end spot. In his junior season, Peters registered 21 catches for 218 yards and four touchdowns, which earned him a second-team All-SEC selection. Peters was picked up by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2004. In 2006, Peters started at right tackle for the Bills. Peters was rewarded for his play, signing a 5-year, $15 million contract extension with the Bills in the offseason. In 2007, Peters saw his best years as a pro, and was selected to start at left tackle on the AFC Pro-Bowl team. Due to an injury, he was unable to attend the Pro Bowl game. In 2009, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Peters to a six-year, $60 million contract for him to remain in Philadelphia through 2014. Peters was selected to the 2010 Pro Bowl and 2011 Pro Bowl as a starter and was a 2010 second team All-Pro selection. In 2012, Peters ruptured his Achilles tendon and was placed on the injury list. In 2014, Peters signed a new five-year deal worth $51.3 million with the Eagles. In 2017, Peters signed a one-year contract extension with the Eagles through the 2019 season. Peters suffered tears to the ACL and MCL on his right knee, which ended his 2017 season. The Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots 41–33, giving Peters his first Super Bowl ring. In 2019, the Eagles signed Peters to a one-year contract. In 2020, Peters was named to the NFL’s official All-Decade team for the 2010′s. Peters was a seven-time Pro Bowler (2007-2011 & 2013-2014), a two time First-Team All-Pro (2011 & 2013), and four-time Second Team All Pro (2007, 2008, 2010, 2014). Peters is his 20th NFL season and is currently with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan Mallett – Football

Ryan Mallett graduated from Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, and was ranked as the #2 quarterback and #4 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com. He was also the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas in 2006. He chose to play at Michigan over Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Nebraska, and Texas. Mallett started his first Big Ten conference game against Penn State. Overall, he finished the 2007 season with 892 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. In 2008, Mallett enrolled at the University of Arkansas. In 2009, as a redshirt sophomore, Mallett began his career as an Arkansas Razorback, under the direction of head coach Bobby Petrino. Mallett earned the starting job in the Razorbacks’ first game against Missouri State, going 17-of-22 for 309 yards and a touchdown. After a dismal 3-4 start, Mallett led Arkansas to three consecutive victories. Over those three games, he completed 83.1% of his passes, and had a quarterback rating of 165.05, which was third-best in the nation. Ryan was named to the All-SEC 2nd Team squad by the coaches and the AP. The Razorbacks finished the 2009 season with an 8-5 record and won the 2010 Liberty Bowl against East Carolina. Mallett was named the bowl game’s Offensive MVP. Mallett chose to forgo entering the 2010 NFL Draft, and return for his junior season at Arkansas. Mallett was considered among the top five quarterbacks if he had entered the draft. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Mallett tragically died in June 2023 in a swimming accident in Destin, Florida. His initials were displayed this past season at the 15-yard line, in tribute to his Razorback jersey number (#15).

