Jonesboro police swears in new officers, becomes fully staffed for first time since 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a significant milestone for the city’s safety, Jonesboro welcomed 15 new police officers who were sworn in marking the first time in years that the department will have a complete roster of officers patrolling the streets.

The diverse group of recruits includes individuals from various locations, with some hailing from as far away as California.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott proudly announced the achievement, stating that the department is now staffed at its authorized strength of 175 sworn officers, a feat not seen since 2019.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on the city’s law enforcement capabilities, ensuring a more robust response to calls for assistance.

The newly sworn officers will undergo training before hitting the streets, a crucial step in preparing them for the challenges they will face in the line of duty.

Elliott credits several things for the increase in officers applying.

The move to 11-hour shifts has proven to be an incentive in recruiting, Chief Elliott noted. However, he emphasized that a crucial factor in attracting new officers was the recent increase in police pay to just over $52,000, making Jonesboro home to one of the top-paid police agencies in the state.

Chief Elliott believes this positive shift in compensation will be instrumental in addressing recruitment challenges faced in the state and across the country.

“Police officers pay, not only across the state but across the country, is problematic,” Chief Elliott acknowledged, pointing out the broader issue that the city has successfully navigated.

The Jonesboro Police Department’s achievement in reaching full staffing is a welcome relief for the law enforcement community, putting an end to shortages that have plagued the department in the past.

Chief Elliott expressed optimism that the recent improvements will prevent a recurrence of the shortages that have impacted police services.

“The massive amount of shortages should, we should not see like we have in the past,” Chief Elliott affirmed, providing hope for a more stable and well-supported police force in Jonesboro.

While the recruits are set to attend a 16-week academy followed by three months of field training, Chief Elliott envisions their independent patrol by next spring, reintroducing bicycle patrols to further enhance community engagement.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.