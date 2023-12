JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday saw several key matchups in conference play around high school hoops.

K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/11/23)

Brookland 73, Forrest City 63 (Boys)

Westside 69, Blytheville 61 (Boys)

Valley View 74, Newport 43 (Boys)

Southside 57, Trumann 49 (Boys)

Riverside 71, Cross County 44 (Boys)

Riverside 71, Cross County 16 (Girls)

Melbourne 67, Salem 46 (Boys)

Salem 69, Melbourne 48 (Girls)

Corning 74, Osceola 62 (Boys)

Corning 60, Osceola 41 (Girls)

Rivercrest 60, Gosnell 35 (Girls)

Manila 52, Harrisburg 26 (Girls)

Maynard 54, Hoxie 24 (Girls)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.