Local soccer star set to continue professional career in Spain

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - 20-year-old Eduardo Lopez graduated from Batesville High School back in 2021 and is set to continue his professional career in Spain.

Even with him moving almost 5,000 miles away from home, he makes sure everyone knows where his roots are.

“I started playing soccer around the age of 11. Ever since then, I have always loved it,” Lopez said.

Lopez started playing all because of his father. At a young age, Lopez said he would take him outside to kick the ball around and get familiar with the sport.

“It’s because of my dad he used to always play it and he would show me, he would make me go out on the field with him and I just fell in love with the game,” Lopez said.

He started at Batesville High School as a freshman and for 4 years was dominant. He became the first player in school history to score 100 goals, and after graduation, he went straight to the pros.

“From there I went to play in Texas for a team called North Texas and they are with MLS Next which is the second team of FC Dallas, from there I got scouted to play for a better team in Spain and I took the step,” Lopez said.

The next step for Lopez is playing with C.D. Leganes in Madrid Spain, and it is a jump he is nervous about considering how far he will be from his family in Batesville.

“It is hard because I am so far away and they have jobs so they can’t really just come, they can only watch me on TV,” Lopez said.

Even with Eduardo being across the globe he knows his family and his coaches are going to be in his corner giving him the assists he didn’t know he needed.

“The support has been amazing; it has definitely been really good for me, and I just love all the people I have in my life,” Lopez said.

Lopez will head to Spain in January and is set to continue his professional career in August.

