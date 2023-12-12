Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man accused of setting house on fire

Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a Jonesboro man on suspicion of arson after police said he set his house on fire.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, firefighters responded to a house fire on Wildwood Point.

While en route to the scene, dispatch told police that the home had been the scene of “several arson incidents and that the suspect, 42-year-old Brandon Worsham, could be combative,” the affidavit stated.

When officers arrived, they found Worsham at the scene and took him into custody.

Fire marshals searched the residence and estimated the damage to be more than $100,000, the court documents stated.

“Firefighters also alerted police to a glass pipe in the kitchen of the residence,” the affidavit said. “When officers retrieved it they found it to have residue inside.”

While taking Worsham to the Craighead County Detention Center, the affidavit stated he “made several threats” against an officer, saying he would have the officer killed.

After reviewing the case, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Worsham with arson, first-degree terroristic threatening, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Worsham is being held in the CCDC in lieu of a $75,000 cash-only bond awaiting arraignment on Jan. 24 in circuit court.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified two Paragould women who died Sunday night when their car...
ASP identifies two women killed in crash
Hickory House Bar-B-Q, 128 Highway 64 West in Wynne, announced Sunday it will close for the...
BBQ restaurant closing after 32 years
A crash has traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.
Interstate reopens after multi-vehicle crash
For decades Munchy’s has been a fixture on Caraway Road. But that’s all about to change.
Munchy’s moving
The Blytheville Police Department said Davey Rainey was appearing in circuit court Monday when...
Police searching for suspect who ran away from court

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
A convicted killer was sentenced Monday after confessing to killing a Region 8 woman 33 years...
Convicted murderer sentenced in cold case
Paragould police arrested a man suspected of poaching a package from a porch.
Man accused of stealing package from porch
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a...
Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute