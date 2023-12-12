Football Friday Night
Man accused of stealing package from porch

Paragould police arrested a man suspected of poaching a package from a porch.
Paragould police arrested a man suspected of poaching a package from a porch.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested a man suspected of poaching a package from a porch.

On Dec. 8, officers were called to the area of Thomas and Tenth Streets regarding a man stealing a package from someone’s home on Redwood Drive.

The caller described the suspect as being in his 50s with brownish-gray hair, wearing a blue jacket and jeans. According to court documents, the caller said they saw the man dispose of the package in a nearby dumpster.

Officers located a man matching the description near the intersection of Sixth and Bertig Streets and stopped him for questioning.

According to the affidavit, 58-year-old Johnny Pullam was carrying a box of Legos and a miniature home-building kit.

While questioning him, officers received a report from a resident on Redwood Drive who said a “doorbell camera recorded the defendant carrying a box away from the residence.”

The affidavit stated an officer confirmed finding the reported stolen items in Pullam’s possession and located the shipping box in a dumpster.

During a Mirandized interview, Pullam reportedly made incriminating statements.

“The interviewing detective briefly stepped out of the office, and the defendant then hid another one of the stolen items behind the detective’s desk,” the court documents said.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Pullam with theft of property and set his bond at $10,000 cash-only.

