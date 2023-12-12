Interstate re-opens after multi-vehicle crash

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash had traffic blocked on Interstate 555 near Trumann.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes.

Molder said at least three vehicles were involved.

Injuries have been reported and a helicopter was called to the scene, according to Molder.

ARDOT has reported that all southbound lanes are now open and roads are cleared.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will continue to gather details on this developing story.

