Nettleton alum Briley Pena has career day for Murray State

Nettleton alum and Murray State sophomore guard scored a career-high 24 points at Austin Peay Saturday.(WPSD-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (KAIT) - A former Fast Break Friday Night star stuffed the stat sheet in the Missouri Valley Conference over the weekend. Briley Pena scored a career-high 24 points as Murray State beat Austin Peay 93-85 on the road Saturday.

The sophomore guard drilled 6 threes and was 8-of-9 from the field, playing 28 minutes as the Racers moved to 5-2. On the season, Pena averages over 9 points per game, shooting 54.5 percent from three (18-33), good for 7th in the country.

“[Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner] told me she wanted me to take 10 three-point attempts, and I wasn’t looking for my shot enough and not having enough confidence in myself,” Pena said after the game to WPSD-TV. “She instills that in me every week that I meet with her, and it just reminds me that I need to keep shooting because I’m shooting at a high volume.”

