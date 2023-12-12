New I-55 bridge proposed to be built

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) proposed a new I-55 bridge to replace the current 75-year-old structure.

The goal of this proposal project is to improve the key connector’s safety, bridge modernization, resiliency, and earthquake resistance.

Every day, the bridge serves roughly 64,000 vehicles transporting people, workers, and freight between Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

The planned project will also increase capacity to improve mobility, remove bottlenecks, and manage traffic flow and operations for local, regional, and tri-state travelers.

The benefit of a new I-55 bridge would include:

Improving bridge resiliency and reducing future maintenance costs

Safeguards against incidents such as earthquakes

Offering increased mobility

Enhancing local and regional freight movement

Providing improved linkages and rerouting opportunities for Memphis and the tri-state area

Providing efficient mobility for existing and planned growth

Improving environmental sustainability by lowering vehicle emissions

