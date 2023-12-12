Nursing center destroyed by tornado set to break ground

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost two years after a tornado destroyed the Quail Run Nursing Home, the group is getting ready to build their new facility.

The nursing home originally built in Trumann had been in town since the 1960s and after a tornado on December 10th, 2021, the group knew they wanted to come back.

“From the time the tornado happened, we always knew that we were going to come back to Trumann, but we just didn’t know when, so we are just happy we get to do that now,” Shari Doty said.

Shari Doty is the community relations consultant for the facility. She said they will break ground Wednesday on a new center that is going to make life much easier for those people who have been displaced or want somewhere to go a little closer to home.

“It will be nice to be able to receive rehab or long-term care long-term nursing care in their own community instead of having to drive 20 or 30 minutes in any direction,” Doty said.

The facility’s new home will be on Commerce Drive right off Interstate 555, an area that has seen a lot of expansion in Trumann.

Doty says not only is it a new spot, but the building itself is going to look a lot different.

“It is going to be square footage wise a lot larger than the former quail run, I believe 41 private rooms, and then, of course, it will also have 25 semi-private rooms so 50 semi-private beds total,” Doty said.

The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at 100 Commerce Drive in Trumann.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.