Plane crashes at Searcy airport

An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in Searcy Monday evening.
(Searcy Municipal Airport)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway following a plane crash at the Searcy Municipal Airport Monday evening.

According to a social media post, both airplane occupants were taken to Unity Hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the crash, the PAPI lights on Runway 1 were hit by the plane and disabled.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office.

