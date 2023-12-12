Plane crashes at Searcy airport

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway following a plane crash at the Searcy Municipal Airport Monday evening.

According to a social media post, both airplane occupants were taken to Unity Hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the crash, the PAPI lights on Runway 1 were hit by the plane and disabled.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office.

