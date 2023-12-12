Plane crashes at Searcy airport
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway following a plane crash at the Searcy Municipal Airport Monday evening.
According to a social media post, both airplane occupants were taken to Unity Hospital with minor injuries.
As a result of the crash, the PAPI lights on Runway 1 were hit by the plane and disabled.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office.
