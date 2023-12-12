Football Friday Night
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by Christians. Instead, they deny the existence of the biblical Satan or any other supernatural entity.(Source: The Satanic Temple)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Satanic Temple, an organization based out of Massachusetts, is planning an “After School Satan Club” at a Memphis elementary school.

The group made the announcement that the club will launch on January 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary School--the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee.

The Satanic Temple’s flyer explicitly states that event is not endorsed nor sponsored by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS provided this statement on the club:

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” their website reads.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

