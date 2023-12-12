Security upgrades made at Miracle League Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Extra safety measures are going in place at a busy park in Jonesboro to prevent people from stopping by after hours.

You may have noticed new automatic gates at Miracle League Park which are there to ensure park access during scheduled hours, safeguarding against after-hours incidents.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales said if all goes well, this is just the beginning when it comes to security upgrades.

“This is kind of a great testing spot for us to see how it is going to work and if it works the way we are expecting it to we should be seeing it in other locations,” Kapales said.

Kapalas said they are still worried about people hopping the fence but there are cameras in place to try and deter people from vandalizing or damaging the park.

