Suspect accused of beating man with bat over credit card dispute

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a baseball bat.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after they said he beat another man with a baseball bat.

According to court documents, deputies responded to an alleged assault on Saturday, Dec. 9, at a home on Craighead County Road 467.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from “numerous injuries.” His vehicle had also been damaged.

The victim and several witnesses named 47-year-old Donny Tilton as the suspect.

During a recorded interview, Tilton told investigators he and his wife went to the victim’s home “due to a conflict concerning a credit card.”

“Tilton stated that he hit [the victim’s] truck with a baseball bat and also hit [the victim] in the leg and back with a baseball bat,” the affidavit said. “Mr. Tilton stated that injuries caused to [the victim’s] head were a result of his fist and not the bat.”

On Monday, Dec. 11, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Tilton with aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

Tilton is currently free on a $15,000 cash/surety bond awaiting arraignment in circuit court on Jan. 24.

Fowler also ordered Tilton to have no contact with the victim.

