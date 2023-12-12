Football Friday Night
Toddler hit and killed by SUV while riding bicycle, officials say

A toddler died Monday in Cass County after being struck by an SUV. (SOURCE: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAGLE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, who was later identified as Whit Richards, was hit at the intersection of South 6th and E Streets in Eagle around 2:45 p.m.

Whit was riding a small toddler bicycle west on E Street when a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on South 6th hit him.

Officials said the boy unfortunately died at a Lincoln hospital despite the lifesaving efforts attempted by his father and several bystanders at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

